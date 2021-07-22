Tracy M.G., a mom of four with congenital glaucoma, created the support community Mommies with Guides after finally meeting another blind mom for the first time. She wanted to create a Facebook group that allows blind parents to celebrate their unique relationships and connections.

“When I found out about Mommies with Guides, what I was really interested in was forming relationships with other blind parents who use guide dogs. You’re not only able to share the ups and downs of parenting, but they’re able to understand all the challenges that come with that.” – Nicole, Mommies with Guides graduate

To see more Community Voices videos visit: https://fb.me/CommunityVoicesVideos