🔊 Introducing Soundmojis on Messenger for 🌎 Emoji Day 🥳

Every day, people send more than 2.4 billion messages with emojis on Messenger. Emojis add color and vibrancy to Messenger chats all over the world, and we rely on them to say what words can’t. Now imagine if your emojis could talk — what sound would they make? Introducing Messenger’s latest feature: Soundmojis. Your chats just got a whole lot louder!

Soundmojis let you send short sound clips in a Messenger chat. From clapping 👏, crickets 🦗, drumroll 🥁 and evil laughter 👻, to audio clips from artists like Rebecca Black and TV shows and movies like Universal Pictures’ F9, NBC and Universal Television’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Netflix and Shondaland’s Bridgerton. “Ah, the drama of it all.”

To check out Soundmojis, start a chat in Messenger then tap the smiley face and select the loudspeaker icon. From there, you can preview and send your favorite Soundmojis again and again.

We’re launching an entire Soundmoji library for you to choose from, which we’ll update regularly with new sound effects and famous sound bites. Each sound is represented by an emoji, keeping the visual emojis we all love in play, while bringing sound into the mix.

We love creating fun and innovative features that keep people connected and give them freedom to express themselves. And just in time for World Emoji Day on July 17, we’re excited for you to check them out. Keep on emoji’ing! 😎 😀 🤩