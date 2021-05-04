Workplace Reaches 7 Million Paid Subscribers

As we slowly begin the journey back to normality — and businesses make plans for a working world that will forever be changed — there’s been some positives, too.

We’re closer with our colleagues, for one. We’ve seen their homes, we’ve met their families and we’ve shared really important meetings with our pets.

But most notably, employers are realizing the need to create positive employee experiences. Business leaders are acknowledging that truly connecting with people in remote or hybrid working environments is business critical. And everyone understands that our most essential frontline workers are often those most exposed, and that connecting and supporting them is priority.

7 Million Paid Subscribers

We’re proud to have reached 7 million paid subscribers on Workplace — an increase of over 40% in the past year — but it goes way beyond that.

We believe this growth is an indicator that more companies are thinking about how to build communities at work. More conversations around how to create great employee experiences and ultimately — how to connect the unconnected.

It’s a belief we hope our customers share. Customers including Virgin Atlantic, Walmart, Telefónica, BT, Booking.com, Deliveroo, AstraZeneca, Starbucks and Save the Children.

The Future of Work and the Future of Workplace

We believe customers choose Workplace because we’re uniquely positioned to help people create a culture where everyone can share knowledge, work together and build community.

And we’ve already built several tools allowing real-time communication, like Live video. We’re making it easier to talk to large groups of people and answer questions with a new Q&A experience.

And other ways to easily connect like Groups and News Feed, and our improved Knowledge Library. We’ve recently launched a new functionality so you can pull content from other platforms into Knowledge Library. Making migration or consolidation easier, and so people can access your most important company content in one place.

In a world of work that will never be the same, we’re also laying the foundation for the next generation of employee experience. We continue to keep building and announcing new features that help business leaders address the evolving needs of employees — everywhere.

