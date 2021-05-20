Supporting Local Economies Through Investments in Renewable Energy

This week, independent global research firm RTI International published a new study, showcasing the positive impact of Facebook’s renewable projects that support our US operations. According to the study, these projects provide significant contributions to local economies through capital expenditures, operating expenses and direct wages. You can read the full study here.

The study found that:

Facebook’s renewable energy procurement has resulted in 55 new solar and wind projects across 18 states adding 5,763 megawatts (MW) of clean electricity to the US grid.

Facebook’s renewable project investments make a positive economic impact in communities, particularly economically distressed areas. Of the 55 renewable energy projects supported by Facebook, 82% are located in counties with poverty rates above the national average.

These renewable energy projects will result in an estimated $3.1 billion in development capital expenditures in the US, generating both short-term economic impacts during construction and installation, and ongoing benefits from annual operations and on-site maintenance.

During construction (2014–2022), these projects support over 40,000 jobs and $4.2 billion in GDP throughout the US economy.

The economic effect from our renewable energy projects noted above is in addition to the impact from our data center investments and operations:

From 2010 to 2019, Facebook invested more than $16 billion in US data center construction and operations, which supported over 238,000 jobs with $16.4 billion in earnings flowing into local economies.

Since 2011, Facebook has contributed more than $22 million in direct funding and volunteer time to provide technology for community benefit, connecting people and improving STEM education in US data center communities.

Facebook is committed to making a positive impact on local communities. We work to hire people and source materials locally, to bring additional investment and jobs to the regions that we call home. We also implement sustainable practices and build some of the most energy-efficient data centers in the world.