Celebrate #MothersWeek with Portal

Mother’s Day is around the corner, and this year, Portal is celebrating #MothersWeek because one day isn’t enough to acknowledge all that mothers do. #MothersWeek celebrates moms with a week of love and support, while also acknowledging realities of motherhood.

During the week leading up to Mother’s Day, we’re hosting conversations with influencers on topics including: body positivity, IVF, adoption, autism, work-life balance and more. And to help moms and mother figures better connect with their families and friends, we’re offering a $30 USD discount on Portal TV and a $50 USD discount on both Portal and Portal+, now through May 9.

Video calling is all about connecting with the people who matter most in our lives and sharing special moments with each other — even when we’re physically apart. During the past year, parents have brought children into the world without their families and friends standing by their sides. But new moms like Jordan Herrera use Portal to introduce their bundles of joy to family members who couldn’t be there in person. And fitness trainer Shivonne Smith used Portal to share the news of her pregnancy with her great-grandma.

Of course, motherhood isn’t without its challenges. We created a new TV spot called “Rugby Hold,” highlighting how Portal’s Smart Camera gives you the freedom to focus on mom and baby — and not on the technology.

Many of us may spend Mother’s Day apart this year, but Portal gives us a way to celebrate and connect with family and friends virtually. And it lets you feel like you’re in the same room together — even when you’re miles away. Portal’s AI-powered Smart Camera keeps you in frame as you move around while Smart Sound picks up your voice wherever you move, making it feel like you’re hanging out together while you’re on a call.

Portal’s integrations with Zoom, Messenger and WhatsApp means there’s plenty of options to connect with family and friends using the app you like best. Portal also lets you send interactive cards that come to life with your video message and AR effects, so you can thank your mom or mother figure in a more personal and fun way. We even have a new Mother’s Day-themed virtual card. And when Portal’s not in use, it doubles as a digital frame, displaying photos of mom’s favorite memories from Facebook, Instagram, or their camera roll.

To learn more about #MothersWeek events visit: tech.fb.com/mothersweek or to score savings online visit portal.facebook.com.

We hope you join us this #MothersWeek and share your own moments and memories with us on Facebook and Instagram.