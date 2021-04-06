Privacy Conversations: Jules Polonetsky Explains the Importance of Global Data Flows

In the third episode of our Privacy Conversations series, Facebook’s Vice President and Chief Privacy Officer for Public Policy, Erin Egan, sits down with Jules Polonetsky, CEO of the Future of Privacy Forum (FPF).

They discuss the analysis FPF recently conducted to understand global data flows and how certain industries like retail and educational technology are likely to be impacted if data is unable to flow freely. They also cover how data is being used and shared for other purposes like supporting vaccine development to address the COVID-19 pandemic. And Jules shares how he thinks privacy regulators should consider trade-offs between protecting privacy and using data to address pressing social issues, and even save lives.

Cross-border data transfers between the European Union and the US have been a hot topic in global policy, legal and business circles, particularly following a ruling in July of last year by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU). The free flow of data across borders underpins the global economy, and we believe that putting updated rules in place to protect the long-term stability of data flows between the two continents while preserving privacy should be a top priority. We support efforts by EU and US officials and lawmakers, as well as the European Commission, to negotiate an “enhanced” EU-US framework. This conversation shows what’s at stake for people and businesses around the world.