Oversight Board Selects Case Regarding the Support of Abdullah Ӧcalan, Founder of the PKK

Today, the Oversight Board selected a case appealed by an Instagram user regarding a post that featured a picture of Abdullah Ӧcalan, a founding member of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). The post also included text urging readers to engage in conversation about Ӧcalan’s imprisonment. 

We removed the post for violating Instagram’s Community Guidelines on Dangerous Individuals and Organizations, which state that Instagram is not a place to support or praise terrorism, organized crime, or hate groups. The PKK has been designated a terrorist organization by multiple countries, including the US and European Union. Instagram’s Community Guidelines also prohibit any praise, support or representation of founders or prominent members of terrorist organizations, such as Ӧcalan.

We will implement the board’s decision once it has finished deliberating, and we will update this post accordingly. Please see the board’s website for the decision when they issue it.

