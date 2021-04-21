Oculus Gaming Showcase: New Game Trailers and More

With the launch of Oculus Quest 2 and the release of several games, 2020 was a banner year for virtual reality. And 2021 is shaping up to be jam-packed with similar momentum. Today, we celebrated how far VR has come — and all the amazing places it’s about to go — with the first ever Oculus Gaming Showcase.

Here’s some highlights from today’s news.

Pistol Whip: Smoke & Thunder + The Concierge

Cloudhead Games is back with a new five-scene, narrative-driven and action-packed campaign for Pistol Whip. Smoke & Thunder tells the tale of two sisters set in the Wild West where trains, tech and explosions set the scene for some exciting surprises.

This update will release alongside The Concierge, which will unlock total customization for Pistol Whip players. Compete in the ever-changing featured styles with multi-platform leaderboards, or dive in and build your own.

Look for Pistol Whip: Smoke & Thunder and The Concierge to hit the Quest and Rift Platforms this summer.

Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister Multiplayer Update

Following up on last month’s “Last Bastion” update, which brought horde mode to Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister, Pixel Toys made a few more updates.

Firstly co-op play has been added to the “Last Bastion” game mode. Also starting today, it’s available on Rift, so you and your friends can team up to play “Last Bastion” together. On top of that, there are two brand new maps to enjoy with cross-play and cross-buy support for the Quest and Rift Platforms.

Lone Echo II Launching This Summer

Jack and Liv return in Lone Echo II, launching this summer on the Rift Platform and for those playing on the Quest Platform with Oculus Link or Air Link.

Resident Evil 4 Coming to Quest 2 Later This Year

In Capcom’s Resident Evil Showcase digital program last week, fans learned that Resident Evil 4 is coming to VR, exclusively for the Quest 2. Today, we shared new footage and additional details about the game.

Star Wars: Tales From the Galaxy’s Edge Part II

ILMxLAB is hard at work on the next installment of Star Wars: Tales From the Galaxy’s Edge, which expands the core adventure and will feature two more legendary Tales for fans to enjoy.

Today, we revealed one of the characters you’ll get to meet in Part II: Dok-Ondar, a visitor from the Den of Antiquities. The studio also shared a brand new piece of concept art featuring the mysterious Ithorian and his translation droid, set in Seezelslak’s Cantina.

Behind the Scenes of Star Wars Pinball VR

Star Wars Pinball VR launches on the Quest Platform, PSVR, and SteamVR next week, and today we shared some behind-the-scenes footage to show how the experience came to life in VR.

Star Wars Pinball VR launches April 29.

I Expect You To Die 2 Coming to the Quest and Rift Platforms

Schell Games is returning with a sequel to their popular, spy-themed VR puzzler, I Expect You To Die.

I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and the Liar is coming to the Quest and Rift Platforms later this year.

Introducing Carve Snowboarding

1080° Snowboarding defined a genre of extreme sports games. Now, creator Giles Goddard returns with Chuhai Labs to bring you a modern take on this Nintendo 64 classic: Carve Snowboarding.

Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife Launch Trailer

Set in the World of Darkness, Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife is a horror and exploration game launching tomorrow on the Quest and Rift Platforms. Today, we debuted the new launch trailer from Fast Travel Games.

The Climb 2 Update

Crytek’s recent follow-up to VR classic The Climb, The Climb 2 features free solo climbing in breathtaking landscapes and with the thrill of leaderboard competition. And tomorrow, they’re launching a new Freestyle Expansion Pack.

We’re also introducing rhythm-based climbing where you’ll see disappearing grips along your route, requiring you to learn the grip patterns to the beat of a background track to progress through.

Don’t miss this free update when it launches tomorrow.

For a full rundown of today’s news visit the Oculus Blog. You can also check out the Oculus Store for our Showcase Flash Sale, as well as new collections and game bundles.