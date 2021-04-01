Encourage Your Friends to Get a COVID-19 Vaccine

Research shows that social norms can have a major impact on people’s attitudes and behaviors when it comes to their health. We know people are more likely to get a vaccine when they see many people they trust are doing it.

Today, we’re launching new COVID-19 vaccine profile frames on Facebook that we developed in collaboration with the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The new frames will let you share your support for COVID-19 vaccines and see that others you respect and care about are doing the same. In the coming weeks, we’ll show you a summary in your News Feed of your friends, family members and people you follow who are using the COVID-19 vaccine profile frames.

This follows our recent profile frame launch in the UK in partnership with National Health Services (NHS). In just a few weeks, a quarter of people on Facebook in the UK have already seen a friend or family member use the NHS COVID-19 vaccine profile frame.

By working closely with national and global health authorities and using our scale to reach people quickly, we’re doing our part to help people get credible information, get vaccinated and encourage others to do the same so we can come back together safely.