Tabitha and her husband Tom believe in the healing power of art. They created @McHarperManor — an art studio and creative space for children and adults. A way to share their family’s love of art, learning and creativity with others. When the pandemic hit, they decided to use Facebook Live and Facebook Events to host daily online art tutorials to keep creativity flowing and their customers engaged. The overwhelming community support has allowed the McHarpers to keep doing what they love while sustaining a business and income during these trying times.

“To me, art is the most important expression of who we are. I believe that inside each and every one of us is the desire to create.”

– Tabitha, co-owner of McHarper Manor