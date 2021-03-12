Saving Callum: Supporting Life-Saving Communities

When Beth had her son Callum, she turned to Facebook Groups for camaraderie and support as she embarked on her motherhood journey. What she never expected — was this new-found community would connect her with Andrea, a fellow community member who would soon become a life-saving liver donor for Callum.

“When you think of that hypothetical of someone being on the train tracks and you see the train coming…In this situation, it was a baby and the train was end-stage liver failure. I can see this happening, so why not see if there’s something I can do?”

– Andrea, Facebook community member