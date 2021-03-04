Back to Newsroom

Privacy Conversations: The Future of Privacy Legislation with Alex Givens

In the second episode of our Privacy Conversations series, Facebook’s Vice President and Chief Privacy Officer for Public Policy Erin Egan sits down with Alexandra Givens, President and CEO of the Center for Democracy and Technology (CDT).

They discuss the future of privacy regulation, including opportunities and challenges to future federal legislation in the US, as well as lessons that others can take away from our recent agreement with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). And Givens shares what she hopes to see next from Facebook, like applying data minimization practices in developing new products. 

This comes on the heels of Tuesday’s news about Virginia becoming just the second state in the US to enact comprehensive privacy legislation, the Consumer Data Protection Act (CDPA). We welcome the CDPA and hope that it, as well as legislative proposals in other states, will serve as an impetus for Congress to pass a comprehensive federal privacy law this year.

