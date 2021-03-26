Indiana Fiber Build to Enable Better Connectivity

Supporting the 3 billion people using Facebook services around the world with the best possible experience requires scalable network connectivity between our data centers and the rest of the world. In North America, this means developing new fiber routes that provide fast, efficient and reliable access to the people using our products and services.

We’re proud to announce the successful completion of the first phase of our latest fiber network build across Indiana — a unique network route of almost 80 miles that runs along Interstate 70 at the Indiana/Ohio border to downtown Indianapolis. The second phase of this build is now underway, in partnership with Zayo, a communications infrastructure provider. This second phase will provide an 85-mile fiber route west from Indianapolis along Highway 40 to the Indiana/Illinois border.

By the end of 2021, when both phases are complete, Indiana will have a fiber route that spans the state from east to west. This route will provide vital new connectivity to Wayne, Henry, Hancock, Marion, Hendricks, Putnam, Clay and Vigo counties. This new route will provide important infrastructure for the state and surrounding region as they seek to boost economic growth, opportunity and job creation.

We are continuously working to bring more people online to a faster internet. Like our previously announced builds, we intend to partner with local and regional providers in Indiana. This will enable them to obtain network capacity, so they can extend broadband access for people — particularly in underserved rural areas near our fiber networks.

“Building infrastructure that brings everyone closer together and connects us to what matters most — that’s what we do at Facebook,” said Michele Kohler, Business Development Manager, Network Investment at Facebook. “From education and remote learning to health care, agriculture, e-commerce, and small businesses — it is clear that infrastructure investments create more than just a connection to the internet; they create opportunities for people to connect to the rest of the world.”

In its most recent Statewide Strategic Broadband Plan, Indiana officials cited a Purdue University study that forecast $12 billion in net benefits to Indiana over the next 20 years from quality broadband expansion in rural areas. “Internet connectivity is extremely important, especially in rural Indiana,” said Indiana State Sen. Jon Ford. “It affects education, our agricultural community, our business community, and manufacturing.”

We’re excited about the completion of the first phase of our Indiana build, but more importantly, we look forward to working with partners to make a meaningful difference and improve connectivity for people in rural Indiana.

To see more Tech@ stories visit: https://tech.fb.com/