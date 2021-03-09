“In 2014, my co-founder Abhinav and I went to Costa Rica. That was the first time we learned about the injustice that existed in the coffee industry. I think that’s what led us to kind of start thinking, is there anything we could do?”

It’s that question that led Sunghee and Abhinav to create Bean Voyage, a nonprofit that’s working to close the wage gap and create a more sustainable future for women coffee producers around the world through training and community building. They used WhatsApp — to continue their mission during a trying time for the coffee industry.

