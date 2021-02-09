Oversight Board Selects Case on Punjabi Concern Over the RSS in India

Today, the Oversight Board selected a case appealed by someone on Facebook regarding a post with a video from Global Punjab TV and accompanying text claiming the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and members of the Indian Government are threatening Sikhs with violence.

Upon initial review, Facebook took down this content for violating our policy on dangerous individuals and organizations, as laid out in our Community Standards. However, upon further review, we determined we removed this content in error and reinstated it. We continue to welcome the board’s review of this case — any decision they make on the content will be binding, and we welcome any policy guidance related to it.

We will implement the board’s decision once it has finished deliberating, and we will update this post accordingly. Please see the board’s website for the decision when they issue it.