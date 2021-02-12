Celebrating Black Movements: Black Health Matters

The movements created by the Black community are constantly making waves around the world. From Black creators, organizers to athletes and entrepreneurs — black community leaders have harnessed their purpose and passion to redefine the future. Together, they are building a rich and diverse legacy that transcends time.

We are inspired by their words and celebrate their stories, shared across our platforms daily, and want to highlight two individuals who are writing Black History.

Supporting Black Families

Na’imah Delpeche is writing Black History as a doula every day. Black women disproportionately face complications during pregnancy and childbirth and doulas are invaluable leaders in the Black Health Matters movement. For over 16 years, Na’imah’s role as a doula has been critical in providing mothers with physical and emotional comfort, support and guidance in birthing.

While so much of her work is advocating for the mother and the baby, Na’imah also creates a transformational environment for men to step into fatherhood. She describes the mother as the doer, and the father as the receiver — and there is power in that ritual. In society, Nai’imah explains, men feel most valued when they are active participants. But here they are the witnesser, the observer, the recipient — holding space for new life.

“When you talk about boys being vulnerable and girls feeling empowered, it starts then, like that very moment. You build different parents. You build different men. You build different babies.”

Outside of birthing, Na’imah is continually educating on the importance of Black maternal health on her Instagram.

Supporting Black Mental Health

Ashley McGirt is writing Black History by progressing free mental health for the Black community. Ashley started the Washington Therapy Fund Foundation to help eliminate barriers to Black healing.

Through the Black Health Matters movement, Ashley is carving out space for Black voices to be heard daily. Through her Facebook Page, she shares tips and services that empower people of color through mental health education and radical self-love.

“We all need to heal, and it’s a constant, continuous journey. My clients always ask me, ‘So Ashley, when will I be fixed?’ Well for one, you’re not even broken. It’s how do you deal with the pieces that you’ve been given? How do you navigate those pieces because you’re already whole? And how do you continue to go about in this world that was not necessarily designed for yourself?”

These movements are celebrations of abundance, healing and growth. As we follow these stories we are inspired by the community leaders who use their voice on our platforms to honor traditions and cultivate new ones. Discover more about Black Health Matters at about.fb.com/community.