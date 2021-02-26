A Kids Book About Racism

A Kids Book About is a book collection tackling important, empowering and challenging topics — from racism to cancer to bullying — that can be difficult for parents to explain to children. The creator of the series put them on Instagram and the response was remarkable.

“As a black man in America, as a person of color, I knew my son Solomon was always going to have to explain himself from a race perspective because of the color of his skin. I thought, what better way than to make a book that will help him understand himself, and for me, as a way to share about my story and myself.”

– Jelani Memory

