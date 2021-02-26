Back to Newsroom
Instagram

A Kids Book About Racism

A Kids Book About is a book collection tackling important, empowering and challenging topics — from racism to cancer to bullying — that can be difficult for parents to explain to children. The creator of the series put them on Instagram and the response was remarkable.

“As a black man in America, as a person of color, I knew my son Solomon was always going to have to explain himself from a race perspective because of the color of his skin. I thought, what better way than to make a book that will help him understand himself, and for me, as a way to share about my story and myself.”
– Jelani Memory

To see more Community Voices videos visit: https://fb.me/CommunityVoicesVideos.

Categories
:
Like
Share

Related Pages

To help personalize content, tailor and measure ads, and provide a safer experience, we use cookies. By clicking or navigating the site, you agree to allow our collection of information on and off Facebook through cookies. Learn more, including about available controls: Cookies Policy