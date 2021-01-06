Introducing the New Pages Experience

Today, we’re rolling out the redesigned Facebook Pages experience that makes it simpler for public figures and creators to build community and achieve their business objectives.

What’s New:

Redesigned layout that’s simpler and more intuitive

Dedicated News Feed to discover and join conversations, follow trends, interact with peers and engage with fans

Easy navigation between personal profile and Pages

Updated task-based admin controls giving trusted Page admins full control or partial access

Actionable insights and more relevant notifications

Safety and integrity features to detect spammy content and impersonator accounts

Simple and Intuitive Page Design

Now it’s easy to navigate between a personal profile and public Page. We’ve redesigned the look and feel to be cleaner and more streamlined than before — including making it simple for people to see bios, posts and other important info.

Dedicated News Feed and New Ways to Engage

We are bringing the power of News Feed to Pages for the first time. Now Pages can discover and join conversations, follow trends, interact with peers and engage with fans. The dedicated News Feed will also suggest new connections — other public figures, Pages, Groups and trending content that a Page or public figure cares about.

To make Page conversations more visible to a wider audience and surfaced more frequently in their followers’ News Feed, comments from public figures will be bumped to the top of the comments section. People will also be able to follow Pages directly from comments and recommendations posts.

New Q&A Format

To support richer, interactive conversations, we are also introducing a new text-based Q&A format.

Focus on Page Followers

We are removing Likes and focusing on Followers to simplify the way people connect with their favorite Pages. Unlike Likes, Followers of a Page represent the people who can receive updates from Pages, which helps give public figures a stronger indication of their fan base.

Improved Page Management Tools

We’ve added new Page management features — like the ability to more clearly assign and manage admin access permissions based on specific tasks. For example, you’ll now be able to grant varying levels of access to manage specific tasks including Insights, Ads, Content, and Community Activity & Messages. This will also ensure account safety and integrity.

Safety and Integrity Features

We want Facebook to be a safe place to connect with fans, so we’ve improved our ability to detect activity that isn’t allowed on our platform including hate speech, violent, sexual or spammy content and impersonation. We are continuing to expand the visibility of a verified badge to make it easier to identify posts and comments from authentic Pages and profiles. A verified Page’s comment on another Page’s public post, may appear higher in the comments section and be visible in News Feed.

How to Transition and Learn More

This is just the beginning — we’ll continue to roll out the new Pages experience to all Pages in the upcoming months. To learn more, visit the Help Center.