Introducing Privacy Conversations with Erin Egan

Today, Facebook’s Vice President and Chief Privacy Officer for Public Policy Erin Egan launched a video series called Privacy Conversations in which she invites leading privacy experts from around the world to discuss a range of pressing privacy policy topics.

The first Privacy Conversations video features a discussion about accountability with Bojana Bellamy, President of the Centre for Information Policy Leadership (CIPL). The two privacy leaders discuss the evolution of privacy accountability and how companies of all sizes can establish better accountability in their culture and product development. Egan also shares some of the changes we’ve made at Facebook to increase accountability at every level of the company.