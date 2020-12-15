Celebrate the Holidays with Messenger Kids

‘Tis the season to celebrate and connect with friends and family! Messenger Kids is here to bring holiday cheer to both kids and parents, helping families and friends connect during this 2020 holiday season when we can’t be together in person.

Surprise Kids With a Message From Santa!

Messenger Kids is opening a direct line to the North Pole by way of you, the parent! Parents can once again opt-in to message their kids as Santa and kids will be able to message back. To kick off the conversation, parents can ask kids “What are you most thankful for this year?” or to share their favorite holiday tradition. To help continue the holiday magic, the Santa chat thread will stay open until January 6 so kids can say “thank you” and share photos of their favorite holiday memories.

Parents in the US, Canada and Australia can activate the Santa experience here and through the Parent Dashboard by visiting “Controls” and tapping “Santa Experience.” If you haven’t set up Messenger Kids for your child yet, you will be prompted to do so. Remember, only the parent who created the Messenger Kids account can activate, control and use the Santa experience with their child.

Share a Festive Holiday Selfie!

Kids around the world can express their holiday spirit throughout December with a series of seasonal AR effects, stickers and frames that will roll out every couple days. Celebrate Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and Christmas with fun interactive AR effects; send something sweet to your friends and family with the Gingerbread frame — or ring in the new year with 2021 glasses!

Kids can easily take a holiday selfie by opening up the Messenger Kids camera and exploring the variety of filter options.

You’ve Got Holiday Mail!

Parents in the US and Canada can send a customizable digital holiday card to the kids in their lives through the Parent Dashboard. Choose from seasonal holiday templates, including Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanzaa and New Years’, and write a personalized note on each one. The cards will be sent from the parent’s Messenger account to the child’s Messenger Kids inbox.

To send a card, access the Parent Dashboard and tap “Send a Card” under “Resources and Tools.”

From everyone here at Messenger Kids, we wish you and your family safe and happy holidays!

For more information about Messenger Kids, visit MessengerKids.com and follow our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for updates.