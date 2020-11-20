Back to Newsroom
Instagram

Raising Funds to Protect Elephants in East Africa

The Sheldrick Wildlife Trust operates an orphan elephant rescue and rehabilitation program in East Africa. It relies on revenue from wildlife tourism to protect and support these animals, and since mid-March the organization has seen a decrease in funding due to COVID-19. “So we thought, let’s take the elephants to them. Let’s put them in everyone’s living room.” Using Instagram Live, the organization has been able to raise funds to help provide food for elephants and fuel for anti-poaching teams and fire-fighting missions to protect the elephants’ habitat.
Categories
:
Tags:
Like
Share

Related Pages

To help personalize content, tailor and measure ads, and provide a safer experience, we use cookies. By clicking or navigating the site, you agree to allow our collection of information on and off Facebook through cookies. Learn more, including about available controls: Cookies Policy