Celebrate GivingTuesday by Lending a Hand However You Can

Tomorrow is GivingTuesday, a day where people all over the world come together to support causes they care about. As challenging as 2020 has been, people have still gone out of their way to help each other, and we’re inspired by the generosity we’ve seen across our apps. From lending a hand to a neighbor in need, to donating blood or food, every act of kindness counts, and everyone has something to give. Today we’re highlighting some of the ways people are giving back.

Giving Respect

Philadelphia barber Brennon Jones gives free haircuts and makeovers to homeless people to transform their self-image. Brennon uses Facebook Live to broadcast his haircuts and promote his $2 Tuesday campaign, which encourages followers to donate $2 to help fund his initiative. After sharing one man’s haircut on Facebook Live, a family member who didn’t know he was homeless saw the video and reached out. The man is now doing well and no longer living on the streets.

Giving Opportunity

Jessica and Al Berrellez collect, build and donate desks to low-income students in Gaithersburg, Maryland to support educational equity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Space and supplies are luxuries for many families — and all kids deserve a dedicated and comfortable workstation for remote learning. They started the Desks by Dads Facebook Page to identify students in need, fundraise and source volunteers. Since August, Desks by Dads has donated 237 desks to students at 30 different schools. And Desks by Dads has inspired other communities to launch similar efforts in Virginia, New York, Colorado, California, Michigan and North Carolina.

Giving Shelter

After seeing families lose their homes to California’s worst wildfire, Woody Faircloth and his daughter wanted to help. So they started RV4 Campfire Family, a nonprofit that provides refurbished RVs for families displaced by natural disasters.

Giving Love

Two years ago, Sarah Moyer launched Project Lunch, a business to deliver sandwiches and wraps sourced with local ingredients in sustainable packaging to offices and events in Billings, Montana. When schools closed due to COVID-19, many kids were left without access to meals. So Sarah put her business on hold and created Project Love, delivering over 21,000 bag lunches in six months to kids in her community with the help of her staff and volunteers which she sourced on Facebook. The team is now starting Eat.Share.Give, a new pay-what-you-can nonprofit restaurant to address food insecurity in their community.

Giving Joy

Holly Christensen and Bree Taylor started making princess yarn wigs to bring some joy to children battling cancer. What started as a small gesture for a few girls has grown into a massive movement – The Magic Yarn Project has given over 30,000 wigs to children in 51 countries — all powered by volunteers donating their time and talents to make wigs for young girls and boys.

Discover more ways to give this holiday season at about.fb.com/SeasonOfGiving.