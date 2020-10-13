Oculus Quest 2 Is Now Available

It’s been less than a month since we announced Oculus Quest 2 and opened pre-orders, and we’ve been blown away by the community’s response. Smaller and lighter than the original Quest, Quest 2 delivers faster performance and our highest-resolution display ever — and it starts at just $299 USD.

Didn’t place a pre-order? Pick up a headset at oculus.com or from our retail partners, including Best Buy, GameStop, Target and Walmart in the US; Currys PC World and FNAC Darty in the UK and EU; Bic Camera, Yamada Denki, Yodobashi Camera and GEO in Japan, and Amazon worldwide.

Here’s what reviewers are saying:

“The Quest family is probably the smartest way to get into VR right now and the most future-proof.” — Destructoid

“The Quest 2 is everything I liked about the original Quest at launch but with the benefit of a stronger ecosystem that’s developed over the past year.” — The Verge

“Facebook’s Oculus Quest 2 is outstanding.” — TechCrunch

Content Is King

Quest 2 gives you access to the full library of Quest content, including Echo VR, Moss, Vader Immortal and many more. There are also new games and updates available today, like The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, Beat Saber multiplayer, Rez Infinite and some great Japanese content — with even more on the way. And with Quest 2, Oculus Link and a compatible gaming PC, you can enjoy some of the best that PC VR has to offer, including Asgard’s Wrath, Stormland and Lone Echo, plus upcoming titles like Lone Echo II and Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond.

Additionally, we have a handful of beloved Quest titles receiving free updates for Quest 2 as part of our “Newly Enhanced for Quest 2” pack. You can find this pack on the Quest store, and all titles are available now. If you already own these games on Quest, you’ll see these updates populate automatically on Quest 2. Read on below for what our developers have updated in each of these fan-favorite titles:

Upgrade Your Experience

Quest 2 is designed to support a variety of optional accessories that give people more choices for fit, comfort and portability, so you can play your way. Take your VR game to the next level with:

Quest 2 Carrying Case — This lightweight case fits the Oculus Quest 2 headset with Elite Strap or Elite Strap With Battery, two Touch controllers, charging cable and power adapter.

Quest 2 Elite Strap — This ergonomic strap increases balance and support with a quick twist of the fit wheel, so you can stay level-headed in VR no matter what comes your way.

Quest 2 Elite Strap with Battery and Carrying Case — This ergonomic strap increases balance and support with a quick twist of the fit wheel. The built-in battery doubles your playtime, letting you stay focused from the first step to the final mission. Carrying case included.

Quest 2 Fit Pack — This kit includes two alternate facial interfaces and light blockers for users with low nose bridges and wider or narrower cheekbones. All pieces are interchangeable and made with the same breathable fabrics and foam as the standard fit.

Oculus Link Cable — The Oculus Link cable and software unlocks the power of your PC to add stunning graphics and heart-pounding gameplay to your VR experience. Simply connect the premium fiber-optic cable from your PC to your Quest and you’re ready to play.

You can also customize your audio with the Logitech G PRO Gaming Headset or G333 VR Gaming Earphones, or pick up a facial interface and foam replacement set from VR Cover. Click here to learn more.

Transform the Way You Work with New Apps and Oculus for Business

If you’re working from home, Quest 2 can help you be more productive, too. Check out the new Work from Home collection featuring apps like Spatial, vSpatial and Virtual Desktop.

Lastly, for companies and teams, Quest 2 is also available as an enterprise solution. Oculus for Business offers enterprise-grade security and support, is easy to manage, and is supported by a growing ecosystem of Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) that have the expertise to create immersive VR experiences for businesses. Visit oculus.com/business to learn more or click here to submit an interest form.

Get Started

Ready to jump into VR? Check out this tutorial video with helpful information to get you in the game.

The next chapter of VR starts now. Learn more at oculus.com/quest-2.