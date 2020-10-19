New Ways to Find Videos You’ll Love in Facebook Watch

Facebook Watch is the go-to place to discover videos across Facebook from live events, to TV shows, sports, news or music videos. Today we’re introducing new ways that make it easier to find videos you’ll love in Facebook Watch.

Topics in Watch

Whether you’re into cooking or hip hop, finding Watch videos that are interesting should be easy. So in addition to following your favorite Pages and Profiles, you can now also follow topics. Topics let you personalize the videos that show up in your feed so it’s tailored to what you care about. You can find and follow topics in Watch, and there are hundreds to choose from like Crafts, Comedy, Dance and Beauty.

Topics are available now in the US, and can help you personalize the videos you see by showing you more videos that match your interests. Topics can also help you find new Pages to follow. Only you will be able to see what topics you’ve selected, and you can add or remove topics at any time.

Catch the Latest in Entertainment, Sports and More

In the US and select markets, you’ll find What’s Happening and Featured sections in Watch. Videos in these sections are chosen by Facebook so you can catch up on timely and relevant moments, like the Television Academy’s annual Emmy Awards, MLB World Series highlights, Vote-A-Thon 2020, LatinX and Hispanic Heritage Month and the latest music videos from your favorite artists. We also added sections like Most Haha’d This Week and Most Loved This Week so you can see the videos that other people are engaging with in Watch. In addition, you’ll see videos in your Watch feed based on what your friends are reacting to and what’s popular in your Groups.

With over 1.25 billion people visiting Watch every month, we’re excited to continue building experiences that bring instant entertainment to our community.