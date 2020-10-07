Honoring Coming Out Day

Every year on October 11, the LGBTQ+ community recognizes the significance of coming out and the importance of encouraging an environment of support and acceptance. For LGBTQ+ people, coming out is more than one day or one moment, it is a lifelong journey and an everyday act of courage, especially when there isn’t a visible LGBTQ+ community around them. This year for Coming Out Day, we’re sharing resources in partnership with LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations, releasing new product features, premiering special programming on Facebook Watch and amplifying LGBTQ+ voices across our social channels.

Providing Resources and Support on Instagram

We partnered with PFLAG, It Gets Better Project and The Tegan and Sara Foundation to create new Instagram Guides offering tips on topics such as safety and support for those going through their coming out journey, as well as for their friends and family. These resources are now available in the Instagram Guides tab.

The @pflag guide offers tips for parents and guardians to support the LGBTQ+ people in their lives.

The @itgetsbetter guide shares actionable tips for the LGBTQ+ community on how to come out safely online and how to support those going through that journey.

And the @teganandsarafoundation guide provides tips for LGBTQ+ young people on coming out safely and how to find supportive communities. The guide will highlight TSF community partners creating safe communities for LGBTQ+ youth.

New Product Features on Facebook

To help people express themselves and find relevant Coming Out Day content, we’re releasing new product features in the Facebook app including an animated Coming Out Day Facebook logo that will link to a custom hashtag feed for #ComingOut2020. The feed will surface relevant content and Facebook Group recommendations. We’re also adding new Coming Out Day-themed stickers to use in stories and feed.

Coming Out Day 2020 on Facebook Watch

Facebook Watch, in partnership with Emmy and Academy Award-winning Scout Productions, will premiere a one-hour special, Coming Out 2020, on Friday, October 9 on the Facebook App Page, hosted by music superstar Demi Lovato and fashion designer Tan France. Lovato and France will be joined by LGBTQ+ activists, allies, entertainers and others from around the world, sharing stories about their coming out journeys, and providing advice and messages of support. The special will also feature a musical performance by multi-platinum recording artist LP.

Amplifying LGBTQ+ Voices

Throughout the week on our social channels, we’ll highlight personal stories and amplify LGBTQ+ voices. We’ll share a series of stories on Facebook and Instagram, about coming out in unique environments and situations. From remote locations to cultural insularity to personal struggles, we’ll follow the stories of four people and how they found connections, positivity and even celebration in unexpected places. On the Facebook app Facebook Page, we’ll share content featuring LGBTQ+ Groups that are creating a sense of belonging, support and community for their members. And on @instagram, Markus Thormeyer (@lilmarquenis), Olympic swimmer and student at the University of British Columbia, will share how coming out made him a better athlete.

We’ll also link to relevant resources for the LGBTQ+ community in our posts across our channels including: /Facebook, @Facebook, /Facebookapp, @Instagram and /LGBTQ.

We encourage the LGBTQ+ community to continue amplifying the hashtag #ShareWithPride for Coming Out Day and beyond to elevate the global conversation about LGBTQ+ stories and challenges.