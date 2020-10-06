Bringing Netflix, Zoom and More Features to Portal

With people less likely to travel and looking for alternative ways to spend time together, the holidays are bound to look different this year. Portal from Facebook lets you feel like you’re there with friends and family, even when you’re physically apart — making it easy to create new traditions and memories this holiday season. Whether you’re catching up with friends, collaborating with coworkers or sharing a bedtime story with grandparents, Portal helps you stay connected with the people you care about. And now, we’re adding Netflix, Zoom on Portal for working remotely and connecting with friends, new titles in our Story Time library and more.

Catch Up with Your Favorite Shows and Discover New Ones with Netflix on Portal TV

Portal TV already offers a range of video streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video, SHOWTIME and SLING TV. And starting today, you can enjoy all your favorite shows and movies on Netflix with Portal TV. Note: A Netflix streaming subscription is required.

We’re adding Netflix to Portal TV in all countries where Portal is sold. Just open the Netflix app, log into your account and grab some popcorn for a holiday movie marathon.

We’re also introducing a new remote that features one-touch buttons for Prime Video, Facebook Watch and Netflix so it’s easy to open your favorite entertainment apps. The remote begins shipping with Portal TV today from portal.facebook.com and will be in stores in the coming weeks.

Get the Job Done or Hang Out with Friends with Zoom on Portal

We also added Zoom on Portal to help you get more out of your meetings. With Portal as a dedicated screen for your video calls, it’s easier to be present with your coworkers and frees up your laptop to take notes or multitask.

And with high-fidelity sound and an AI-powered Smart Camera for hands-free video calling, Zoom on Portal is also a great way to stay close with friends and family. Host a holiday dinner, happy hour or game night with up to 25 people on screen. Zoom on Portal is now available on Portal Mini, Portal and Portal+ in all regions where Portal is sold.

Augmented Reality on Portal

At Facebook Connect, we announced that we’re expanding the Story Time library with a collection of stories that reflect and celebrate the diverse families that use Portal. The new stories are Thank You, Omu!, A Kids Book About Belonging, and Grandma’s Purse. We’re also bringing AR magic to four beloved Dr. Seuss classics: Hop on Pop, Mr. Brown Can Moo! Can You?, The Foot Book, and There’s a Wocket in my Pocket! These stories will roll out on Portal this fall.

We also added the ability to control AR Effects in Photo Booth using your voice with “Hey Portal.” Now you can use “Hey Portal” with AR effects to create and send fun themed cards. You can also take photos and videos with AR effects to share with friends and family via Messenger.

Adding “Hey Portal” in Spanish

“Hey Portal” voice control is now available in Spanish (US) in addition to English, with more languages coming in the future. You can also specify French, Spanish, Italian and English for on-screen text on Portal. Note: “Hey Portal” voice control availability varies.

Whether you’re sharing a bedtime story with grandparents, catching up with friends, or collaborating with coworkers, Portal helps you feel more connected to the important people in your life — and this holiday season is the perfect time to create some new memories with Portal. Learn more at portal.facebook.com.