Today, we’re introducing a new look for Messenger including a new logo and default chat color, as well as new chat themes, like love and tie-dye, and custom reactions. We’re also adding features like selfie stickers and vanish mode, which are coming soon. The new look reflects a shift to the future of messaging – a more dynamic, fun and integrated way to hang out with your favorite people, on your favorite apps and devices.

