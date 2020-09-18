Opening an Office in Lagos, Nigeria

As part of our ongoing investments in Africa, today, we announced we’re opening a new Facebook office in Lagos, Nigeria. The office will be home to several teams across our business including Sales, Partnerships, Policy and Communications. It will also be the first office on the continent with a team of engineers. The office will support the Sub-Saharan region and is expected to become operational in H2 2021.

“The opening of our new office in Lagos, Nigeria presents new and exciting opportunities in digital innovations to be developed from the continent and taken to the rest of the world. All across Africa we’re seeing immense talent in the tech ecosystem, and I’m proud that with the upcoming opening of our new office, we’ll be building products for the future of Africa, and the rest of the world, with Africans at the helm. We look forward to contributing further to the African tech ecosystem.” – Ime Archibong, Facebook’s Head of New Product Experimentation

This new office follows the 2018 opening of NG_Hub, our first community hub space in Africa in partnership with CcHub, and the 2019 opening of our Small Business Group (SBG) Operations Centre in Lagos, in partnership with Teleperformance. The SBG office supports small and medium businesses across Sub-Saharan Africa through community programs as well as marketing training programs, all aimed at enabling SMBs to accelerate the growth and development of their businesses.

Since the opening of our first Africa office in 2015, we’ve made a number of investments across the continent to support the tech ecosystem, provide reliable connectivity infrastructures and help businesses grow locally, regionally and globally. These include:

Our SMB Grants program in Nigeria and South Africa, which provides a combination of cash and ad credits to help over 900 small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The development of 2Africa, the world’s largest subsea cable project that will deliver much needed internet capacity and reliability across large parts of Africa.

And ongoing training programs across the continent which support students, SMBs, digital creatives, female entrepreneurs, start-ups and developers.