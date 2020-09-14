Introducing Watch Together on Messenger

Some things are simply better together. Earlier this year, we rolled out several new tools to help you stay more connected with your friends and family, no matter where they are. And today, we’re announcing Watch Together so you can enjoy Facebook Watch videos with your friends and family and see their reactions in real time over Messenger video calls and Messenger Rooms. So go ahead and oooh and ahhh over a video by your favorite celebrity, shed a tear over a puppy rescue video, laugh out loud at the latest viral videos, scream during Blair Witch or feel nostalgic while watching your favorite episode of Community. Watch Together will help you feel together even when you’re not.

More Video, More Connections

Every day, there are more than 150 million video calls on Messenger, and more than 200 million videos sent via Messenger. Now, with Watch Together, you can enjoy videos and share the experience with your friends in real time.

We created Watch Together to make spending quality time with friends and loved ones feel as close to an in-person experience as possible. Whether it’s watching a trending video, a movie, a sports highlight, a makeup tutorial or a Facebook Watch original, the feature allows you to watch your friends’ reactions at the same time.

Watch Together is also great for creators. Whether you’re an artist, DJ, chef or personal trainer, your community can watch and engage with your video in a Messenger video call. To celebrate this launch, we partnered with celebrity fitness trainer and author Melissa Alcantara to create a series of fitness videos to enable people to virtually work out with their friends and motivate each other to achieve their fitness goals. According to a study we conducted in the US, 70% of people who work out with a partner have achieved a fitness goal in the past six months; only 45% of people who work out alone have done the same.

How It Works

Watch Together is easy to use. Just start a Messenger video call or create a Messenger Room then swipe up to access the menu and select Watch Together. From there you can select a video suggested for you or choose from a category such as ‘TV & Movies,’ ‘Watched’ ‘or ‘Uploaded.’ To start working out with Melissa and your friends, search for Melissa Alcantara in the Search bar of the Watch Together feature. You can watch videos with up to eight people on a Messenger video call and up to 50 people in Rooms. Watch Together is free and is rolling out globally this week in Messenger and Messenger Rooms on mobile for iOS and Android.

While nothing can replace being in the same room with the people you love, Watch Together comes pretty close. We can’t wait for you to try it!