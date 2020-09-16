Introducing Oculus Quest 2, the Next Generation of All-in-One VR

Oculus Quest changed the game for wireless VR. It delivered fresh experiences for enthusiasts and new opportunities for developers, all while introducing immersive gaming to newcomers across the globe. Today, we’re excited to announce Oculus Quest 2, the next generation of all-in-one VR. Quest 2 pushes the state of VR forward with a redesigned all-in-one form factor, new Touch controllers and our highest-resolution display ever. Quest 2 starts at $299 USD — $100 USD less than the original Quest. Pre-orders are open now, and Quest 2 ships October 13.

You can pre-order today at oculus.com and our global retail partners, including: Best Buy, GameStop, Target and Walmart in the US; Currys PC World and FNAC Darty in the UK and EU; and Amazon worldwide. We’re also bringing Oculus products to Japanese retail stores for the first time with Quest 2, including Bic Camera, Yamada Denki, Yodobashi Camera and GEO.

Built for Next-Generation Gaming

Quest 2 packs a suite of innovations to power the next generation of VR games and experiences. With the first Quest headset, we debuted a revolutionary all-in-one form factor powered by innovations like the Oculus Insight tracking system. With Quest 2, we’re taking things even further, starting with a multi-generational leap in processing power with the state-of-the-art Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ XR2 Platform offering higher AI capability, and 6GB of RAM. The new display features 1832 x 1920 pixels per eye — our highest resolution display yet. With 50% more pixels than the original Quest, everything from multiplayer games and productivity apps to 360° videos look better than ever.

We didn’t stop there. With Quest 2’s increased graphics processing power, this new display is capable of supporting 90 Hz. You’ll be able to run system applications at 90 Hz on day one, including the Home Environment, Explore, Store, Browser and Oculus TV by opting in via Experimental Features. We’ll open up 90 Hz to all developers soon after launch.

When it comes to game controllers, comfort is crucial, but so is performance. Quest 2 comes with new Touch controllers built to offer better ergonomics — inspired by our original Touch design — with the same intuitive controls that translate gestures directly into VR for unparalleled hand presence in virtual environments. We also optimized controller tracking to make it more efficient, delivering battery life that’s up to four times longer than Quest’s Touch controllers.*

The Best VR Games and Experiences

Quest 2 gives you access to the full breadth of the Quest content library, which will also include exciting upcoming titles like Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, Myst, Jurassic World Aftermath, Warhammer 40,000 Battle Sister, Pistol Whip: 2089, The Climb 2, Rez Infinite, and many more. Quest 2 is also compatible with Oculus Link, so you can enjoy the best of PC VR gaming — including Asgard’s Wrath, Stormland and Lone Echo, as well as upcoming titles like Lone Echo II and Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond. With hundreds of popular Quest and Rift games available, and many more on the way, there’s never been a better time to jump into VR. Click here to see more of what’s in store.

All-in-One VR for More People

From the start, we wanted Quest 2 to help more people discover what VR has to offer. That’s why we redesigned the headset to achieve a slimmer profile, cutting over 10% of the weight from the original Quest so it’s more portable and easier to wear. We also know that adjustable IPD (interpupillary distance) is an important factor when considering VR headsets. Quest 2 includes a built-in IPD adjustment mechanism with three settings, letting people adjust lens position for visual comfort.

Quest 2 will also support a new line of optional accessories. Designed to enhance fit and comfort, these customizable head straps and facial interface add-ons give people the flexibility to play how they want, where they want. For instance, the Elite Strap with Battery accessory delivers double the playtime with increased balance and ergonomics, helping those who love longer play sessions to stay immersed in their favorite games and experiences. And the Fit Pack provides swappable facial interfaces to fit wider or narrower face shapes. As we welcome more people into our community with Quest 2, we hope these accessories will help make VR more inclusive for a diverse audience.

Advancing the State of VR

Over the past year, we’ve heard from developers and the VR community alike that Quest delivers on the promise of VR better than any other headset. It offers flexibility and comfort while letting people enjoy both wireless Quest titles and the best of high-powered PC VR (through Oculus Link), all with a single all-in-one headset. This is the future of VR.

With a higher resolution panel and the ability to reach a higher refresh rate than Rift S, all in a lighter form factor and at a lower cost, Quest 2 brings a leveled-up PC VR gaming experience to enthusiasts. We’ve worked hard to improve Oculus Link’s performance, stability, and third-party cable compatibility since its launch in November 2019. After months of testing and community feedback, Oculus Link will exit beta this fall with improved fidelity and support for 90 Hz coming soon. And next year, we’ll debut a unified system experience that taps directly into the Quest user interface, so you’ll find your PC games and Quest games all in the same spot.

We’re going to focus on standalone VR headsets moving forward. We’ll no longer pursue PC-only hardware, with sales of Rift S ending in 2021. That said, the Rift Platform isn’t going anywhere. In fact, we’ve seen significant growth in PC VR via Oculus Link, and the Rift Platform will continue to grow while offering high-end PC VR experiences like Lone Echo II and Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond well into the future.

Sales of the original Quest will also end as we bring Quest 2 to retailers worldwide. But that doesn’t mean we’ll stop supporting the original Quest. We’ll continue improving Quest by listening to the people who made its success possible — players from the VR community. We’ll be delivering more new features and gaming experiences moving forward, so stay tuned!

Our goal with the original Quest was to bring standalone VR to as many people as possible. We’re doubling down on that goal with Quest 2. It combines the performance gamers want with the flexibility people need, all at a price significantly lower than similarly featured headsets on the market. Quest 2 is more than just the next step in all-in-one VR. It represents years of feedback from developers, gaming enthusiasts and the broader VR community, and we couldn’t be more grateful for this ongoing support.

We can’t wait to share more with you soon.

*Performance may vary based on use.