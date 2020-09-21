Helping Creators and Publishers Manage Their Intellectual Property

We want to ensure Facebook is a safe and valuable place for creators to share their content. That’s why we built tools like Rights Manager in Creator Studio to help creators and publishers who have a large or growing catalog of content better control when, how and where their content is shared across Facebook and Instagram. Today, we are introducing Rights Manager for Images, a new version of Rights Manager that uses image matching technology to help creators and publishers protect and manage their image content at scale.

To access Rights Manager, Page admins can submit an application for content they’ve created and want to protect. Rights Manager will find matching content on Facebook and Instagram. Settings can be adjusted to match things like ownership that should apply worldwide or only in certain locations.

In addition to the free content management tools we offer to help combat infringement, we also have a fast and effective IP reporting system, a repeat infringer policy and other measures. And protecting intellectual property is an important part of our Terms of Service. Learn more about copyright protections offered on Facebook.