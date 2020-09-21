Facebook at UNGA 2020

This week, stakeholders from governments, companies and organizations will gather virtually at the 75th UN General Assembly (UNGA) to discuss ways we can work together to overcome the current health and economic crisis, along with other global challenges. While COVID-19 has accelerated existing trends and created new threats in the world, this crisis has also shown that when people are connected, they can achieve extraordinary things. Millions of people have used Facebook’s services to find and offer each other support during the pandemic.

This crisis also established a blueprint for governments, international organizations and technology companies to work together in new ways. We worked closely with our partners and governments to help prevent network congestion issues and manage bandwidth constraints during times of heavy internet use. We launched the COVID-19 Information Center to ensure people have access to accurate health information, and we removed millions of pieces of COVID-19 misinformation. We provided unlimited ads to the World Health Organization and free advertising to more than 130 ministries of health. Through our Data for Good program we are providing nearly 400 nonprofits and research organizations with real-time, de-identified data to help track and respond to COVID-19. We launched a global Symptom Survey in partnership with Carnegie Mellon University Delphi Research Center and the University of Maryland to help academic institutions better predict where the next outbreak might happen.

But, to solve problems like this at a global scale, we need more cooperation than ever before between governments, companies, NGOs and academics. Together, we can recover and continue to make progress on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure all people enjoy peace and prosperity by 2030. Throughout the week, we will showcase the ways we plan to do our part.

Join us for the following events:

