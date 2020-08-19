Work Smarter From Home With New Video Conferencing Apps on Portal

Remote Collaboration Is Easier Than Ever with BlueJeans, GoToMeeting, Webex and Zoom

With high-fidelity sound and an AI-powered Smart Camera for hands-free video calling, Portal is a great way to stay close with family, friends and colleagues — even when you’re miles apart. Now, in addition to Facebook’s collaboration tool Workplace, we’re partnering with BlueJeans, GoToMeeting, Webex and Zoom to offer even more video conferencing apps on Portal so you can collaborate more effectively. BlueJeans, GoToMeeting, Webex and Zoom will be available on Portal Mini, Portal and Portal+ in September, with plans to add support for Portal TV in the future.

Whether you’re meeting one-on-one with a colleague or joining up to 1,000 participants,* Portal helps you get more out of your meetings. With Portal as a dedicated screen for your video calls, it’s easier to be present with your co-workers, and you’re freed up to take notes or access more information on your computer. Regardless of how many people are on the call, Portal’s Smart Camera keeps you in the frame, and Smart Sound minimizes potentially distracting background noise.

Workplace on Portal

Over the past few months, Workplace on Portal has helped people collaborate through meetings, Workplace Live streams, 1:1s, coffee chats and more, all remotely.

Workplace on Portal is available on all Portal devices, which now includes Portal TV, and today we’re adding backgrounds for your video calls to eliminate distractions in your workspace.

Introducing Workplace Login for Portal

We’re also adding a way for you to use Portal as a dedicated work device for calling co-workers and participating in meetings. Instead of logging into Portal with Facebook or WhatsApp, you will have the option of creating a free Workplace login in the coming weeks. For more information about setting up an account, visit workplace.com.

Immersive Video Conferencing Made Simple

Starting a conversation on Portal takes just a few seconds. You can see your upcoming meetings on your Portal and join a video call by just tapping the link. You’ll also be able to take advantage of the whiteboard function on BlueJeans and Zoom by using your finger to draw on Portal’s screen.

Getting set up on Portal is easy — just plug it in, follow the simple on-screen instructions, and then download the BlueJeans, GoToMeeting, Webex or Zoom app from your Portal.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Private by Design

Portal was created with privacy, safety and security in mind. And it has clear and simple settings, so you stay in control. You can disable the camera and built-in microphone on Portal with a single tap or with a sliding switch. A red light next to the lens indicates the camera and built-in microphone are off. You can also use the integrated camera cover if you’d like to physically block the camera lens, but still want to receive incoming calls and notifications and use voice interactions.

You can choose to set a 4-12-digit screen lock passcode on Portal to control access to your device. And to help keep your meetings secure, Workplace on Portal requires a local PIN code before accessing your meetings and calendar information, which the GoToMeeting and Zoom apps on Portal will also support.

For added security, Smart Camera uses AI technology that runs locally on Portal, not on Facebook servers. For more information, visit portal.facebook.com/privacy.

A Powerful Tool for Collaboration

Whether you’re whiteboarding with a cross-functional team, catching up with your manager or attending an all-hands meeting, Portal will help you stay connected with co-workers and clients. And Portal’s growing portfolio of video conferencing apps helps you feel more immersed and engaged as you interact with your team each day. Visit portal.facebook.com to learn more.

* Depending on your BlueJeans, GoToMeeting, Webex or Zoom plan.