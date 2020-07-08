A Closer Look at Facebook’s Commitment to Sustainability

Today we’re releasing our first Sustainability Report, which provides a closer look at our sustainability progress in 2019, as well as our broader, ongoing commitment to address climate change. The report shows we’ve made great progress toward meeting the goals we announced in 2018: reducing our greenhouse gas emissions by 75% and supporting our global operations with 100% renewable energy by the end of 2020.

While we have shared our environmental footprint since 2012, today’s report offers more detail and context on our work. Specifically, in 2019, we:

Achieved a 59% reduction in our operational greenhouse gas emissions over 2017 levels, and reached 86% renewable energy for all of our operations

Were recognized as the No. 1 corporate buyer of renewable energy in the US by the Renewable Energy Buyers Alliance — and No. 2 in the world by Bloomberg NEF

Committed to our first direct investment in a renewable energy project with the 300 MW Prospero Solar Project in Texas

Accelerated our investment in water restoration projects that will replenish 206,000 cubic meters (55 million gallons) per year of water in Oregon and New Mexico

Partnered with global organizations to develop our Climate Conversation Map , which provides new information to help others advance climate action

We are proud to be on track to meet our 2020 goals and look forward to continuing to minimize our energy, emissions and water usage.

Climate change is an urgent issue facing the world today, and we are committed to continuing to do our part to address this global challenge.