New Ways to Connect With Businesses on WhatsApp

As businesses across the world prepare to re-open and expand online, people need easy ways to get in touch with businesses to ask questions, get information or find something they might like to buy.

Today we support more than 50 million WhatsApp Business app users. To help them and the thousands of larger businesses on the WhatsApp Business API get discovered, we’re introducing new features to start a chat with a business on WhatsApp and see what goods and services they offer.

Starting a Chat With a Business Using QR Codes

QR codes make starting a chat with a business as easy as possible. Previously when people came across an interesting business, they had to add its WhatsApp number to their contacts, one number at a time. Now, you can just scan the QR code a business displays on its storefront, product packaging or receipt to initiate a chat.

For example, Ki Mindful Wearing, an activewear brand in Brazil that helped us test the feature, is placing QR codes on packages and product tags to invite customers to reach out for support on WhatsApp.

Scanning a QR code will open a chat with an optional pre-populated message created by the business to start the conversation. With the app’s messaging tools, businesses can quickly send information such as their catalog to get the conversation going. To start using QR codes, businesses can follow these quick steps.

QR codes are available for businesses around the world using the WhatsApp Business app or WhatsApp Business API starting today.

Sharing Business Catalogs

Catalogs allow businesses to showcase the goods or services they offer, which can help close sales. Since launching last year, catalogs have become a popular way for people to engage with a business on WhatsApp. In fact, more than 40 million people view a business catalog on WhatsApp each month.

To make it easier for people to discover products, we’re making it possible to share catalogs and individual items as links on websites, Facebook, Instagram and elsewhere. If people want to share a catalog or item they find with friends or family, they can simply copy the link and send it on WhatsApp or other places as well.

Catalog links are available globally and businesses can learn how to share them here.

We’ll continue to find ways to support businesses as they navigate the road ahead.