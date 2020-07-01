Introducing Animated Stickers, QR Codes and More

Today we’re announcing new WhatsApp features rolling out over the next few weeks:

Animated Stickers : Stickers are one of the fastest growing ways people communicate on WhatsApp, with billions sent every day. We are rolling out new animated sticker packs that are even more fun and expressive.

QR codes : We are making it easier than ever to add a new contact. Soon when you meet someone new, you will be able to scan their QR code to add them to your contacts. No more tapping in their digits one at a time.

Dark mode for WhatsApp web and desktop : Dark Mode now extends to your computer.

Improvements to group video calls : With now up to eight people on a video call, we’ve made it easier to focus on whoever you want by letting you press and hold to maximize a participant’s video to full screen. We also added a video icon in group chats of eight or less, so you can easily start a group video call with one tap.

Status comes to KaiOS: KaiOS users can now enjoy the popular feature that lets you share updates that disappear after 24 hours.

