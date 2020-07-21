A New Way to Fundraise for Personal Causes on Instagram

Starting today, we’re rolling out a new way to raise money on Instagram for a personal cause, like yourself, your small business, a friend or a cause that’s important to you. You can already raise money for personal causes on Facebook and we’re excited to bring this tool to Instagram. We’ll begin with a small test to create a Personal Fundraiser in the US, UK and Ireland. If you live in a country where you can donate to a fundraiser through our donation sticker, you are also eligible to donate to a Personal Fundraiser.

Since January, people have raised more than $65 million for COVID-19 and racial justice fundraisers globally across Instagram and Facebook. And in the last 30 days, donations on Instagram have doubled in the US. From people raising money to buy medical equipment for Black Lives Matter protesters, rebuilding Black-owned small businesses affected by COVID-19 and funding educational resources related to racial justice, people are eager to mobilize around causes they care about. Now, we’re making it easier to create fundraisers directly on Instagram that benefit such personal causes.

To create a Personal Fundraiser tap Edit Profile, Add Fundraiser and then Raise Money. Choose a photo, select a fundraiser category and add details to help tell your story and encourage others to donate. Then you’ll enter your information for Stripe, our payment processor for donations. And when you’re finished, you’ll tap Send to submit your fundraiser for review. All fundraisers go through a review process to make sure they are for eligible causes. Once approved, you can start raising money. Each fundraiser lasts 30 days, but can be extended as many times as you want. You must be at least 18 years old to create a fundraiser.

When people donate to your fundraiser, they can choose to keep their information hidden from the public, but you will be able to see their username, name on their profile and donation amount. After your fundraiser ends, the funds go to your designated bank account. To learn more about receiving payments from your Personal Fundraiser, visit the Help Center.

In the coming months, we will expand Personal Fundraisers on Instagram within the US, UK and Ireland, and we’ll make it easier to share your fundraiser in Feed and Stories. We’re continuing to look at new ways to help people raise money for both charitable and personal causes in times of need.