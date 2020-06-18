Sharing More About Our Privacy Improvements and Changes

Protecting people’s privacy is the central focus of my team, and we’re making sure everyone at Facebook knows that privacy is their responsibility, too. An important part of the changes we’re making to our privacy approach is communicating more transparently about our work. Over the past year we’ve written about how we build privacy into our products and how we use data. Now we’re expanding on this and creating a page where we’ll share regular updates about our privacy work, from in-depth posts on some of the hard technical questions we encounter, to actions we’re taking against those who try to undermine privacy on our platform.

In these posts we’ll explain improvements we make to further protect people’s privacy, continue to share how we design privacy into our products, highlight advances we make to the technology that keeps people’s information safe, and provide more transparency into things we find and fix.

We’ve also placed more emphasis on privacy as a company. For example, we improved our onboarding process for new employees to ensure everyone understands our focus on privacy from day one, and we require all employees to complete an annual privacy training course that reinforces our obligations to protect privacy and treat data responsibly. As part of our Privacy Review process for new products or updates, we look closely at how we use data, assess risks, and put safeguards in place to address them. We will also report on our privacy practices to the newly formed Privacy Committee on our Board of Directors. And an independent, third-party assessor will review our practices and report on them to the Privacy Committee and the FTC.

Our work on privacy is never finished. We’re focused on this every day, and we’ll share updates about both our successes and the lessons we’ve learned in improving our products and practices.