New Ways to Connect With Friends and Family on Portal

From effortless hands-free video calling to Spark AR-powered Story Time and more, Portal from Facebook helps you connect with the people who matter most. Today, we’re sharing new features that make Portal more useful and fun.*

Messenger Rooms on Portal

Starting today, you can easily hang out with friends and family on group video calls with Messenger Rooms on Portal. Host celebrations with up to 50 people, gather a book club, or just hang out on the couch with friends. You can also entertain the crowd with AR effects and Story Time. And you don’t need to make a call and hope it’s a good time — anyone invited to a call can drop by at their convenience, even if they don’t have a Facebook account.

New Backgrounds on Calls

Distractions in the background? No problem. Blur your background or replace your background with a pre-selected image using Portal Spaces while on a Messenger or Messenger Rooms call on Portal. Portal Spaces immerse you in dynamic backdrops that change over time – travel inside a private jet as clouds pass the windows, kick back in a field of flowers that turns luminescent depending on the time of day, or hang out on a tropical island as birds fly by.

Go Live From Portal to Facebook Pages and Groups

You can also go Live from Portal to Facebook Pages and Groups using your Portal Mini, Portal, or Portal+. Previously, the Facebook Live app on Portal let you broadcast to your personal profile, and now you can also go Live on your Facebook Pages and Groups.

Photo Ops, AR Effects and New Story Time Stories

Share photos from your phone using the Portal mobile app with friends and family while on a Messenger call. We’re also introducing new AR effects to keep you entertained while you’re on a call, including AR Virtual Cards, which allow you to send immersive cards to celebrate special occasions. Later this month, we’ll bring two new stories to Story Time on Portal including The Okay Book by Todd Parr and How To Eat Pizza by Jon Burgerman with more titles coming this summer.

Additional “Hey Portal” Functionality

“Hey Portal” already lets you start a hands-free video call or get a morning briefing. And in the coming weeks, we’ll add new “Hey Portal” functionality, including “Hey Portal” commands in British English and the ability to start WhatsApp calls.**

More to Come

These are just the latest updates to Portal, and there's more on the way. Visit portal.facebook.com for additional details about these features and more.

*Product availability varies. Features, functionality, and content vary and may not be available on all Portal models or in all areas and languages. Some features may require a Facebook account and downloading the Portal mobile app. Requires wireless internet connection and Facebook or WhatsApp account. Screen images simulated. User experience may vary.

**“Hey Portal” voice command functionality is currently available in English (US/Canada) only. When available, using “Hey Portal” commands for WhatsApp calling will only be available in English (US/Canada). WhatsApp video calling requires WhatsApp account.