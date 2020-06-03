Investing in Gojek to Support Indonesia’s Small Businesses

Today we’re announcing an investment in Gojek, Indonesia’s first and fastest growing app for ordering food, shopping, commuting, and making digital payments across Southeast Asia. This investment underscores Facebook’s commitment to serving small businesses and helping bring them and their customers into the digital economy.

Since launching its app in 2015, Gojek has helped bring hundreds of thousands of merchants onto its platform, giving them access to more than 170 million people across Southeast Asia. Its payments business processes billions of transactions each year and owns the largest e-wallet in Indonesia.

The majority of small businesses in Indonesia rely on cash to operate due to the country’s large unbanked population. Digital payments are safer than cash, both for businesses and customers. And digital payments help more people participate in the economy and give businesses access to credit which is crucial for business growth.

This investment will support Facebook and Gojek’s shared goal of empowering businesses and driving financial inclusion across the archipelago. WhatsApp helps small businesses communicate with customers and make sales, and together with Gojek, we believe we can bring millions of people into Indonesia’s growing digital economy.

We are excited to invest in Indonesia’s future as the largest digital economy in Southeast Asia. And we look forward to working with Gojek to support the growth of millions of small businesses, and to future collaborations in Indonesia to support the country’s digital economy.