Welcome to Novi

A New Digital Wallet for Libra

Today, we’re excited to introduce Novi — the new name and brand for the digital wallet that will help people send and hold Libra digital currencies. While we’ve changed our name from Calibra, we haven’t changed our long-term commitment to helping people around the world access affordable financial services. Whether you’re sending money home to support the family members who supported you, or you’re receiving money from your friends no matter where they are, the Novi wallet will make money work better for everyone.

Novi was inspired by the Latin words “novus” for “new” and “via” for “way.” It’s a new way to send money, and Novi’s new visual identity and design represent the fluid movement of digital currencies. We’ve also included a nod to the Libra icon in the brand logo to underscore our commitment to the Libra network.

With Novi, sending money will be as easy as sending a message. You’ll be able to use Novi as a stand-alone app, as well as in Messenger and WhatsApp. There will be no hidden charges to add, send, receive or withdraw money and your transfers will arrive instantly. All Novi customers will be verified using government-issued ID, and fraud protections will be built in throughout the app. And, whenever you need it, you’ll have 24/7 access to our chat-based support and customer care team.

Our hope is to introduce an early version of Novi when the Libra network is available. We’ll roll it out in an initial set of countries, with features that will make cross-border money transfers instant, secure, and with no hidden fees. If you’d like to be one of the first to know when Novi becomes available in your country, sign up for updates at Novi.com.

About Novi

Novi Financial was founded with the mission of making money work better for everyone. We believe that all people around the world should have equal access to financial services. The first product Novi Financial will introduce is the Novi digital wallet designed for Libra, a new payment system which is built on innovative blockchain technology. Novi Financial is a subsidiary of Facebook that operates independently from Facebook, and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements regarding our future product, business plans and expectations. These forward looking statements may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. We undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.