Graduation Week Is Here

The music is cued and the speakers are ready: We’re celebrating the Class of 2020 with graduation week. Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak will co-host our multi-hour commencement broadcast #Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020, on May 15 at 11AM PT/2PM ET. Today we are announcing an introduction by Sheryl Sandberg to a commencement address from Oprah Winfrey and a performance from Miley Cyrus of her hit song, “The Climb.” Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X and Simone Biles will offer words of wisdom for the Class of 2020, and they’ll be joined by an all-star cast during the broadcast including:

The streaming event will be available on Facebook Watch and facebook.com/facebookapp. Highlights and more will be posted to the @instagram account on Instagram, plus on contributors’ social media accounts.

The virtual graduation hub – classof2020.fb.com – will offer up ways to celebrate graduates, like hosting a virtual graduation ceremony on Facebook Live. Graduation-themed AR effects on the Facebook app, Instagram and Messenger will include graduation speech filters with customizable tassels and college-themed stoles. The Facebook app will feature stickers and profile frames in popular school colors. We’re also curating a list of songs to make the perfect soundtrack for the graduation moments people share to their stories.

Of course, graduation goes beyond celebration. It’s about starting fresh, heading out on your own. To support grads as they do that, we will launch Community Help in the US in coming weeks, for college students and high school seniors headed to college. Students, teachers and alumni can offer and request assistance with career, housing, moral support, fitness and supplies.

Follow #Graduation2020 on Instagram to celebrate and share your graduation moments. And track virtual grad week on the Facebook app and @instagram, including:

Monday, May 11

Graduation Countdown Sticker: @instagram will feature a graduation sticker via stories to celebrate the global graduation ceremony on May 15. Anyone can reshare from the @instagram story, and set a reminder.

Graduation #Challenges: @instagram will feature graduation challenges including the throwback #GradPhotoChallenge and the #GradMessagesChallenge, with seniors sharing #MySeniorQuote messages.

Student Spotlights: We’ll kick off a series honoring outstanding graduates on the Facebook app page and invite the Facebook community to pay tribute to noteworthy grads in their lives.



Tuesday, May 12

Senior Night for Athletes: @instagram will host a virtual senior night dedicated to star athletes including Sabrina Ionescu, Myles Powell, Shay Knighten and Andrew Pryts.

Wednesday, May 13

Senior Comedy Day : We’ll launch an @instagram virtual standup show featuring comedians Quinta Brunson, Cameron J. Henderson and Christine Snaps. Creator Daquan will share an exclusive graduation meme on @instagram and @daquan.

: Part of Us : Facebook app’s social pages will feature a film directed by Jenn Nkiru of Iconoclast, which gives voice to this year’s graduates as they share excerpts of Marina Keegan’s, “The Opposite of Loneliness” essay with imagery from their school years.

#GradWalk2020: We’ll share special grad walks from the class of 2020 on our Facebook app Page’s Stories, and encourage others to share with #GradWalk2020.

Thursday, May 14

Superlative Day: We’ll pay homage to the best and brightest students sharing @instagram superlatives with our featured creators.

#Your2020Portrait Art Show : @brooklynmuseum and @design launched a nationwide call-out for portraiture from college students. Five winners will be announced, awarded $5,000 grants and appear in a virtual art show on @design, @brooklynmuseum and @creators.

: @creators Graduation Celebration : @creators will feature creators including Bryce Xavier, Nia Sioux and Livvy Dunne and “yearbooks on Instagram.”

: Gifts for Grads on @shop: @shop will feature a graduation gift guide with products from a handful of shoppable small businesses.

Friday, May 15