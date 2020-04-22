Making Pages and Accounts More Transparent

We want to make sure people use our services authentically and can understand who is behind the posts they’re seeing. This is particularly important when it comes to elections, so we’re taking extra steps to make Pages and accounts with large audiences more transparent.

In 2018 we started giving people more context about Facebook Pages, including the primary country location of the people who manage a Page, so people can better understand who’s behind it. We also launched About this Account on Instagram to provide additional context so people can evaluate the authenticity of an account. Today, we’re going a step further to provide the location of high-reach Facebook Pages and Instagram accounts on every post they share, so people have more information to help them gauge the reliability and authenticity of the content they see in their feeds.

We’re piloting this feature in the US, starting specifically with Facebook Pages and Instagram accounts that are based outside the US but reach large audiences based primarily in the US.

We’re also exploring ways to bring this transparency to more places, such as Facebook Pages and Instagram Profiles.

These changes are part of our broader efforts to protect elections and increase transparency on Facebook and Instagram so people can make more informed decisions about the posts they read, trust and share.