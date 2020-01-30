Celebrate Super Bowl LIV With New Camera Filters and Stickers on Messenger

Hut, Hut, Hike! With Super Bowl LIV just days away, we’re releasing a new set of Messenger camera filters and stickers designed in partnership with the NFL to help fans share their passion for the big game.

Whether you’re rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs or the San Francisco 49ers, the limited-edition Messenger features are perfect for rallying around your team or just joining the excitement of Super Bowl Sunday.

With the Endzone filter, you’ll be able to picture yourself as a wide receiver from the Niners or the Chiefs catching the game-winning Hail Mary to get your team the Lombardi Trophy. And with the Fan filter, you’ll feel like you’re at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami celebrating your team’s triumph.

We’re proud to bring over one billion users closer to the people, places and passions they care about most on Messenger, and we’re excited to give NFL fans new ways to connect around something they love.

These limited-edition camera filters and stickers are available in the US, UK, Brazil, Canada, Germany and Mexico. Open the Messenger app and start a video call or take photos using the Messenger camera to start using the effects!