Back to Newsroom

Guiding You Through Your Privacy Choices

January 6, 2020
Quote Highlight

We updated Privacy Checkup to guide you through important privacy settings on Facebook. The revamped Privacy Checkup tool has expanded to four distinct topics to help you strengthen your account security and control who can see what you share and how your information is used. We know privacy is personal and we’ve integrated privacy tips to help you make the right privacy decisions for you.

Screenshot of Privacy Checkup tool

Who Can See What You Share will help you review who can see your profile information, like your phone number and email address, as well as your posts. 

Screenshot of Privacy Checkup tool - Who Can See What You Share section

How to Keep Your Account Secure will help you strengthen your account security by setting a stronger password and turning on login alerts. 

Screenshot of Privacy Checkup tool - How to Keep Your Account Secure section

How People Can Find You on Facebook will let you review ways in which people can look you up on Facebook and who can send you friend requests.

Privacy Checkup tool - How People Can Find You on Facebook section

Your Data Settings on Facebook will let you review the information you share with apps you’ve logged into with Facebook. You can also remove the apps you no longer use.

Privacy Checkup tool - Your Data Settings section

The Privacy Checkup tool has been live since 2014 and the new version is rolling out globally this week. Learn more in the Help Center

Categories:
Share

Related Pages

To help personalize content, tailor and measure ads, and provide a safer experience, we use cookies. By clicking or navigating the site, you agree to allow our collection of information on and off Facebook through cookies. Learn more, including about available controls: Cookies Policy