Ready for California’s New Privacy Law

We believe companies should be held to a high standard in explaining what data they collect and how they use it, and that people should have robust individual privacy rights no matter where they live. While we think a strong federal privacy law is the best way to ensure consistent privacy rights for people throughout the United States, Facebook supported the passage of the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) in 2018 because our global commitment to privacy is strongly aligned with its underlying principles of transparency and control.

In a few weeks, the CCPA will come into effect and extend new data privacy rights to Californians. We are ready for its arrival in part because we’ve made many long-term investments across our products to help people everywhere easily manage their privacy and understand their choices with respect to their data. For example, we built self-serve tools that let people access, download and delete their information. We make these tools available to everyone on Facebook, regardless of where they live.

The CCPA also requires companies to provide people with thorough descriptions of their privacy practices, including whether they sell people’s data. We’re committed to clearly explaining how our products work, including the fact that we do not sell people’s data. Reviewing our Data Policy is still the best way to find clear, detailed information about how we process data. And in January, we will introduce a new supplemental notice that explains some of the information in our Data Policy in light of the CCPA’s requirements, including how people can exercise their rights under the law.

Supporting Our Business Partners

To comply with the CCPA, businesses will have to assess whether their data transfer activities constitute a “sale” of data under the law. The CCPA recognizes that many common activities are not “sales,” such as if a consumer directs a business to share their information, or if a consumer’s information is transferred for a business purpose with certain limitations on the recipient’s use.

We encourage advertisers and publishers that use our services to reach their own decisions on how to best comply with the law. To help them manage their compliance, we are making updated contractual commitments available to clarify that we will only use our partners’ data for the business purposes described in our contracts with them. We will continue to be an active listener to best support our business partners and we’ll evolve our approach in accordance with new developments in the law and in further pursuit of our global commitment to privacy.