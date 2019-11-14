Kicking Off Giving Season on Facebook and Instagram

The holiday season is all about giving back to the people and causes you care about. And this year, to help you give back in easy and impactful ways, we’re matching donations to nonprofits on GivingTuesday and launching new products to make giving back seamless on our apps.

$7M Donation Match

GivingTuesday is celebrated on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving, December 3 this year, and is a day to support nonprofits. This GivingTuesday, we’ll match up to $7 million in donations to US nonprofits made through fundraisers and the donate button on Facebook. And to ensure we help as many causes as possible, our match will have a per-nonprofit and per-donor cap. See the full terms of our GivingTuesday donation match.

We’re also working with nonprofit organizations to build a feature on Facebook that will make it easier for people to donate not just money, but also volunteer to donate their time to causes they care about. We hope to launch this feature next year.

New Fundraising Tools

Fundraiser Stickers in Facebook Stories: The fundraiser sticker in Facebook Stories is a new way for people to rally their friends behind a cause and raise awareness of fundraisers. In just a few taps, you can add a fundraiser sticker to your story to promote a specific nonprofit or personal fundraiser. The Latin GRAMMYs just used this new feature to drive people to their fundraiser for the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation .

Gaming for Good — Charity Livestreaming: About a year ago, we started testing charity livestreaming tools with a small group of gaming creators in the US, and during the test, 25 gaming creators raised more than $180,000 for charity. Today, we’re launching charity livestreaming tools for all Facebook Gaming Level Up creators and partnered creators in regions where fundraising tools are available on Facebook . During a livestream, gaming creators can now select causes for viewers to support, set donation goals, add a donation progress bar and share donation alerts within a livestream video. Gaming creators can choose from the full list of charities available for fundraisers in their given region and people can donate while watching a livestream.

Instagram Donate Button on Business Account Profiles: The new Donate button on Instagram allows nonprofits with business accounts to raise money directly from their profiles, making it even easier for their communities to support them.

We know every dollar counts, so 100% of what’s raised through nonprofit donate buttons and fundraisers on Facebook and Instagram goes directly to the organizations. Last month, we shared that people have raised over $2 billion for causes they care about using our tools, and we’re grateful for your passion and commitment to giving back together.